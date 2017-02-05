Turkish Forces Kill 33 Daesh Terrorists, Destroy 39 Targets in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, citing a statement of the military, the Turkish Armed Forces destroyed 32 buildings, three headquarters, an ammunition depot, two bomb-laden vehicles in in the area of al-Bab and Bzagah, killing 33 Daesh terrorists.

YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.