MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tehran's cooperation with Moscow in Syria continues without diminishing, Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan said Wednesday.

"We continue cooperation, which was from the beginning on issues of consultations, assistance in the development of plans and training, and this cooperation has not diminished," Dehghan said as quoted by the Tasnim news service.

The minister said Russian-Iranian cooperation made a significant contribution to political efforts and convening intra-Syrian talks in Astana on January 23-24.