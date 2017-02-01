HNC to Hold Consultations on Forming Unified Geneva Delegation

© Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko Syrian Opposition Hopes February Round of Geneva Talks to Be Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian opposition High Negotiations Committee intents to hold consultations with the leaders of groups that took part in the Astana talks to form a single delegation to the Geneva negotiations, HNC member Abdulhakim Bashar told Sputnik.

"In the near future we shall hold consultations with the heads of the groups which took part in Astana, groups of the south [of Syria], HNC members and independent opposition figure to form a unified delegation," Bashar said.

On Tuesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he would form the opposition delegation himself, should the opposition fail to do so by February 8.

"I believe de Mistura will not succeed in this. The delegation is being formed by the opposition," Bashar said.