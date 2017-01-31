Register
    Israelis walk near a sign for tourists showing the distance to Damascus and Baghdad among other destinations at an army post on Mount Bental in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on March 10, 2016.

    Trump-Backed Safe Zones in Syria Can Be Created on Borders With Israel, Lebanon

    Middle East
    Vice President of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces Abdul Hakim Bashar believes that the idea of the introduction of safe zones in Syria that has been recently promoted by US President Donald Trump is likely to be implemented near Israeli and Lebanese borders, the opposition figure told Sputnik Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a phone conversation with King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Sunday, Trump requested the king’s support to the idea of creating safe zones in Syria and Yemen to help refugees displaced by the ongoing conflicts.

    "Apparently, Mr. Trump will fulfill his promise of creating safe zones in Syria at the expense of Gulf states. In the areas that fall under the control of  Turkey or Russia, the situation will not need a flight embargo or safe zones, but it can be implemented on the Israeli-Syrian border, as well as the Syrian-Lebanese border to bring back the Syrian refugees," Bashar said.

    Free Syrian Army fighters launch a Grad rocket from Halfaya town in Hama province (File)
    Why Trump's Plan to Build 'Safe Zones' in Syria Could Backfire at US
    The idea has not taken shape yet, so it is still unclear who, according to the US proposal, should be policing the projected safe zones and investing funds in their creation.

    Following Trump’s conversation with the Saudi king, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any creation of security zones in Syria would require a practical agreement with the Syrian authorities. Russia intends to clarify the issue in a conversation with the United States, the minister added.

    The establishment of a safe zone implies guarantees to civilians in that area of not being targeted by any party in Syria's civil war. It can be the way to stem the tide of Syrian refugees to Europe and elsewhere.

      marcanhalt
      Israel NEEDS the buffer zone, while Lebanon wants the Golan Heights back. Who do you think will be the winner? Don't go too far overboard with Israel, Trump. The AIPRC will run rampant over you.
