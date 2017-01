© AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA Syrian Army Retakes Vital Source of Freshwater Near Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The army has also kicked off operations southeast of T4 airbase in the direction of the city of Palmyra, Fars news agency reported.

In late 2016, the Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries, pushed Syrian army out of Palmyra. Following the retreat, the government forces regrouped at the T4 airbase which remains the main barrier between the terrorist and the city of Homs.

Syrian government backed by Moscow and Tehran has been fighting the terrorist organization since 2013.