Armed Syrian Opposition Group Jaysh al-Izza Withdraws From Ceasefire Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the armed Syrian opposition groups, Jaysh al-Izza, announced its decision to withdraw from the truce, which came into effect in late December 2016, the group said in a statement published in a social network.
"We declare that since this date we do not adhere to the agreement," the group said.
Jaysh al-Izza explained its decision by alleged violations of the truce by the Syrian army and Russian forces.
Jaysh al-Izza or Army of Glory is an affiliate of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which operates in the province of Hama in western Syria.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ask to reconsider FIRST. IF NOT.. ALEPPO treatment. NO JOKES.
cast235