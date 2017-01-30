Armed Syrian Opposition Group Jaysh al-Izza Withdraws From Ceasefire Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the armed Syrian opposition groups, Jaysh al-Izza, announced its decision to withdraw from the truce, which came into effect in late December 2016, the group said in a statement published in a social network.

"We declare that since this date we do not adhere to the agreement," the group said.

Jaysh al-Izza explained its decision by alleged violations of the truce by the Syrian army and Russian forces.

The Syria's ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey was signed in the end of December 2016. The Syrian armed opposition confirmed its commitment to the nationwide ceasefire agreement during Astana talks held on January 23-24 , while three countries-guarantors agreed to establish a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire.

Jaysh al-Izza or Army of Glory is an affiliate of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), which operates in the province of Hama in western Syria.