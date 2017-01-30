UN Resumes Aid Deliveries to Syria’s Deir ez-Zor After Two-Week Pause

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin China to Provide More Aid to Syria, President Says

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed airdrop aid deliveries to the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor besieged by the Daesh terror group, according to the organization's statement issued on Monday.

“WFP resumed airdrop deliveries to Deir Ezzor city yesterday. Operations had suspended 15 January due to security conditions,” WFP said on its Twitter page.

The organization noted it was using an “alternative drone zone.”

“Airdrops so far supported 93,500 people in need,” WFP added.

The city of Deir ez-Zor and the nearby air base have been under siege of the Daesh terrorists, outlawed in Russia and a number of other states, for over four years, with food and ammunition delivered to residents only by air.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!