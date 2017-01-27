Syria Risks Further Deterioration if Assad Removed - Kurdish Party

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syria risks further destabilization unless President Bashar Assad stays in power into the transitional period, a member of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) told Sputnik on Friday.

"Assad should in any case remain for a certain period until the transition, because otherwise the radical groups will lead the situation similar to Syria, Yemen, Somalia," Abd Salam Ali said.

He further stressed that all of Syria's long-standing problems "can be resolved only through federalization."

"We need to find a formula that would allow Syria to remain united, but for everyone in Syria to feel that they gained their rights," Salam Ali said.

Addressing the Russian draft of the Syrian constitution circulated at January 23-24 talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, he noted that it "partly, not completely, reflects what we would like to see."

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!