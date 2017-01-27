Over 4,300 Syrians Received Aid in Aleppo, Latakia in Past 24 Hours

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation Russian Specialists Continue Clearing Aleppo of Explosives

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Over 4,300 civilians in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia received humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian reconciliation continues work on restoring peaceful life in Syria and providing humanitarian assistance to the people. Russian officers carried out eight humanitarian operations in the provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, delivering aid to over 4,300 civilians in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The residents of the six Aleppo's districts received over 3.8 tonnes of bread, while the total amount of life-saving humanitarian aid delivered by Russia exceeded 4.7 tonnes, the statement read.

According to the statement, Russian sappers cleared 55 residential buildings, four mosques and one school of explosive objects, neutralizing 117 explosives and clearing a territory with a total area of over 72 hectares.

