Erdogan Calls for Enlargement of UN Security Council to 20 States on Rotating Principle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, the Turkish parliament approved a constitutional reform bill that would establish an executive presidency.

“I am returning to our country tonight, and I will evaluate the package as soon as possible,” Erdogan said at a press conference during his visit to Africa as quoted by the Turkish Minute newspaper.

Turkey is now expected to hold a referendum in April, during which the public will vote on 18 amendments to the country's constitution, including the amendment proposing a replacement of the country’s parliamentary system of government with an executive presidency.