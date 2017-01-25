Iraq Asks US-Led Coalition to 'Stand by Their Side' in West Mosul Operation

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Martin acknowledged that retaking western Mosul from Daesh will be challenging.

"They [Iraqis] have asked us to be by their side as they continue on," Martin stated. "Of course we’re going to be there right beside their side, advising, enabling and assisting them as they conduct that operation."

© REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily Tanks Instead of Rainbows: Drawings of Children Enslaved by Daesh Found in Mosul (PHOTOS)

Martin acknowledged that retaking western Mosul from Daesh will be challenging.

"Daesh will be more desperate. Their confidence will be down. There is no limitation to their despicability," he said.

Martin also noted that Daesh fighters will likely burn and destroy Mosul’s infrastructure as they retreat.

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh has been ongoing since October 2016. It resulted in the Iraqi forces liberating the city’s eastern part, but its western districts remain under the terrorists' control.