Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli West Bank Settlement Plans

Israel Begins Construction of Road Connecting West Bank Settlements to Country

CAIRO (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Israeli media reported about the country's plans to construct 2,500 housing units on the West Bank territories. Earlier in the month, Israeli authorities announced about an intention to build more than 500 units in East Jerusalem.

"The secretary general said that the settlement authorities in Israel has possibly decided that it has an immunity to the clearly expressed will of the international community in relation to a number of recent international changes, warning about danger of such behavior and its possible consequences for reaching peace and stability in the Middle East and in the world," the statement said.

The statement added that the Israeli policy on the issue could put an end to the possibility of peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel has been building settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem for years after its partial occupation. The issue affecting relations between Israel and Palestine for years, has been repeatedly criticized by the United Nations with the most recent resolution calling on Israel to cease all settlement activities in the areas adopted in December 2016.