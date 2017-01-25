Iran Intends to Partake in Geneva Talks on Syria - Deputy Foreign Minister

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Iran intends to participate in the upcoming Geneva talks on Syria, but has not decided on the level of participation yet, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari told Sputnik Wednesday.

"We have not yet made a decision about the level at which we will participate [in Geneva], but of course we will participate in all international and other tracks that complement it and continue the assistance to the Syrian people and the termination of its current suffering," Ansari said.

"We do not consider Astana track or trilateral format Iran-Russian-Turkey as a substitute for other tracks or negotiations in Geneva or anywhere else in the world. We, the three countries are trying to complement the existing tracks and use our special advantages and opportunities to assist the Syrian people and put an end to its suffering," he added.