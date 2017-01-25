Iran, Russia, Turkey to Meet in Astana in 1-2 Weeks on Syria Truce Mechanism

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The first meeting of Russian, Iranian, Turkish experts on the mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria took place in Astana, the next will take place in one or two weeks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ansari told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The first meeting of representatives of the three countries was held during the Astana conference. The three countries’ delegations agreed to complete this process at the meeting, which will take one or two weeks to finalize all the organizational aspects for the beginning of the work of this tripartite committee," Ansari said.

At the same time, no exact dates of next meetings on Syria have been scheduled, but they will definitely take place, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari said.

"We are now in the initial phase of a new political track, the track of Astana. The first meeting took place, there will definitely be meetings in the future. The specific dates for the next meeting have not been defined yet, as well as a place, will it take place in Astana or not. But, of course, a new track called Astana has been launched aimed at continuing search for a political solution to the Syrian crisis," Ansari said.