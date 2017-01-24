Lavrov, Cavusoglu Stress Importance of Direct Damascus-Opposition Talks

"The ministers discussed the course of the international meeting on Syrian settlement in Astana. Both sides stressed the importance of establishing direct contacts between the Syrian government and representatives of the armed opposition to strengthen the regime of cessation of hostilities, start intra-Syrian dialogue as the only way to achieve peace in the Syrian Arab Republic," the ministry's statement said.
Lavrov and Cavusoglu also agreed to continue work with the participants of the Syria talks in Astana on resuming negotiations in Geneva.
