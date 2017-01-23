Terrorist Attack in Egypt Results in Death of 5 Police Workers - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to Masrawy news outlet, the law enforcement workers were attacked on Sunday evening when they were about to leave for a vacation.

© AP Photo/ Ahmed Abdel Fattah At Least Six Killed in Attack on Police Checkpoint in Egypt - Reports

The law enforcement reportedly believes that the attackers were linked to Ansar Bait al-Maqdis terrorist group, which in 2014 pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, an extremist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

On January 11, four policemen were killed in an attack on a police station in North Sinai, carried out by the same terrorist group.

Ansar Bait al-Maqdis emerged after the 2011 Egyptian revolution, which forced then President Hosni Mubarak out of power after an over 30-year rule. The militants aim to topple Egypt’s current government.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!