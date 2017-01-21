Buffer Zone for Refugees Should Be Created in Border Areas of Syria

© AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency The Real Reason Behind Turkish Cooperation With Russia in Syria

ASTANA (Sputnik) — A buffer zone for refugees should be created in the border areas of Syria, while coalition forces should protect the people fleeing war, Chief Adviser of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.

"I think it is necessary to create a buffer zone in the border areas of Syria, where people fleeing war could come to," Yalcin Topcu said in an interview with Kazakh Khabar 24 TV channel.

He added that the coalition forces should take those people under protection.

Topcu also praised Astana peace negotiations on Syria, expressing hope that the talks would give an impetus to restoring peace in the country.

"Astana process is a historic event, which will give an impetus to the process of restoring peace and stability in Syria, Iraq and the Middle East. The most influential regional players will gather at the negotiations table," he said.

According to Topcu, the UN Secretary General endorsed the Astana process and expressed the hope that it would be fruitful.

"I hope that other countries will support the decisions and assist in resolving Syrian crisis," he said.

The peace negotiations on Syria will take place on Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The Syrian opposition groups, which agreed to attend the talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran as an attempt to end the six-year civil war in the country, which sees government forces fighting against a number of opposition and terrorist groups, including the Islamic State, which is banned in Russia as other states worldwide.