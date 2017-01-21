Register
11:18 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Students stand amid damaged desks and books in 'Aisha Mother of the BelieversÕ school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 17, 2017

    Syria's Lost Generation: No Future for Country Where Children Get No Education

    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 9901

    The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned of a risk of a lost generation of Syrian children: a total of 2.7 million Syrian children are missing out on an education due to the conflict. Radio Sputnik spoke with UNICEF's Najwa Mekki, who confirmed that the country's would-be students have found themselves in dire conditions.

    Quneitra province in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov
    Over 40% of Syrian Child Refugees Missing Out on School - UNICEF
    On Thursday, the UN organization published a report saying that a total of 2.7 million Syrian children are missing out on an education. The bulk of them are inside war-torn Syria itself where millions of minors remain in danger as the conflict nears its sixth-year mark.

    Nearly half a million Syrian children are currently enrolled in schools across Turkey. However, one of the top refugee hosting countries in the world, is currently short of resources to give education to all refugee youngsters.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with Najwa Mekki, UNICEF's Communication Specialist, who explained how that number has been evaluated.

    "We look at the number of Syrian children who are not going to school both inside Syria, it is a little over 2 million, and then in the rest of the countries where Syrian children live as refugees. Where they have been forced to go because of the war in Syria, have been forced to become refugees," she told Sputnik.

    Najwa Mekki further specified that this includes countries like Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt.

    "We are really concerned about the situation of these children. There is definitely a lot of effort by UNICEF, by other international organizations, by government partners, by civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations. There is a lot of work being done to make sure that those children continue their education but yet that is not enough," she acknowledged.

    It is not enough because of the conflict, because of the lack of resources, she elaborated/ What they are really concerned about, she said, is that if that number of children don't go to school they are turning into a lost generation:

    "What a future of a child who was not able to go to school. What is the future of the country that child belongs to? What the future of the world when you look at the next generation of people being uneducated," she questioned.

    For the Syrian refugees who fled to Europe the conditions remain as bad, Najwa Mekki noted.

    Members of Ahmed al-Abdullah's family stand near a board inside a damaged school, in rebel-held Tal-Aar village, northern Aleppo province, Syria December 28, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Members of Ahmed al-Abdullah's family stand near a board inside a damaged school, in rebel-held Tal-Aar village, northern Aleppo province, Syria December 28, 2016

    "Look at the weather conditions at the moment. They are very dire. Our message from the beginning has been to take the best interest of a child when you consider these cases," she said.

    It is one thing to look at the laws specific to every country but it is another thing to look at them from the perspective of a child, she said.

    "So we do urge all countries who are hosting refugees now and the west as well to keep the best interest of a child in mind, to look at way that we can provide for those children who have been forced out. These are not the people who have chosen voluntarily to leave their country, these are people who have been forced to leave because of the conflict. Their choice would have been to stay home but the conditions have pushed them out," she explained.

    "And it is important that we give them the support necessary so that they live in dignity, so that they recover their rights, so that they have a minimum of basic elements, that is all they ask for – education, health, access to services, something that allows them to survive and to survive with dignity," she said.

    Students gesture as they stand in line at the 'Aisha Mother of the BelieversÕ school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Students gesture as they stand in line at the 'Aisha Mother of the BelieversÕ school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 16, 2017

    UNICEF's Communication Specialist however noted that for the first time since the start of the Syrian crisis, there are more Syrian children, who fled to Turkey, attending class than there are out of school.

    She said she has recently visited  Gaziantep, a city in the western part of Turkey's Southeastern Anatolia Region, some 185 kilometers east of Adana and 97 kilometres north of Aleppo, Syria. And she was very impressed with the work she has seen happening in Turkey to make sure that Syrian children go back to school and that they are better observed within the community.

    "There has definitely been a lot of progress: just between June last year and the present there has been an increase of 50 per cent in the number of Syrian refugee children going to school.  And this has been a great achievement," she told Sputnik.

    But at the same time, she said, there is a significant number of children, 40 per cent of the Syrian refugee children, who are old enough to go to school and yet they are still missing out on their education.  And this is where the international community and various welfare organizations need to focus their efforts next, she stated.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    What the War is Doing to Children in Syria
    Attack on School in Syria's Idlib Kills 22 Children, Six Teachers - UNICEF
    'Children’s Village SOS' in Syria Gives Orphaned Children Second Chance
    Tags:
    refugee children, education, children, Syrian conflict, UNICEF, Najwa Mekki, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok