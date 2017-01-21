Swedish UN Envoy: Astana's Syria Talks Should Be Key Step Toward Geneva Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Syrian government and opposition factions are supposed to meet in Astana on Monday for talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. They will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.

"We said it in a good spirit at the table of the Security Council to consider that Astana should be an important step towards a UN meeting led by Staffan de Mistura early in February. I think on this there’s a wide agreement," Skoog said.

