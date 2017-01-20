Turkish National Reportedly Attempts to Burn Himself in Kazakhstan's Almaty

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis Rocket Fired at Istanbul Police Department Building but Misses It

ALMATY (Sputnik) — According to local media, the man who had arrived in the Turkish embassy clashed with a security staffer before setting himshelf on fire.

"There was a conflict with a guard of the embassy. After that, the visitor, expressing his discontent, doused himself with an unidentified liquid and set it alight. A security officer ran to the man, knocked him down and started to extinguish the fire," a police representative said, as quoted by the Tengrinews.kz news website.

The 44-year-old Turkish national was immediately taken to hospital and received burns over 34 percent of his skin, according to the media outlet.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

