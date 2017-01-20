Russia to Deploy Aircraft at Hmeymim Airbase in Syria Free of Charge

© Photo: Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Syria's Hmeymim Group Extends Condolences Following Russian Tu-154 Crash

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia and Syria have signed a protocol to the agreement on the Russian Aerospace Forces' airbase in Syria, which envisions deployment of Russian aircraft free of charge at a section of the Hmeymim airfield, according to the document posted on the Russian government's legal information portal Friday.

The protocol was signed by the parties January 18, 2017 in two originals, each in the Russian and Arabic languages, with both texts having equal legal effect.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!