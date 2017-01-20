Not Oil Only: Saudi Arabia Aims to Export Renewable Energy

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Riyadh plans to develop renewable energy to use it internally and for export as part of the 2030 development strategy, Falih said.

"We want to turn the kingdom into the energy powerhouse — not just conventional oil and gas, which we will continue to grow, but also wind, solar, nuclear energy. In the future, all forms of energy, hopefully, will be utilized in Saudi Arabia … We want to turn the kingdom into an exporter of these diverse energies, including green energy," Falih said at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

© AP Photo/ JOHN MOORE Plan B: Is Saudi Arabia Shifting From Oil to Renewable Energy?

Currently two wind energy stations are active in the country, while several solar energy projects are being developed, the minister added, inviting international companies to invest in the projects.

Earlier in January, Falih said that Saudi Arabia plans to produce almost 10 gigawatts of renewable energy annually, mainly solar and wind energy, by 2023. The country also intends to construct two nuclear reactors with a total output of 2.8 gigawatts, the minister added.

The Davos economic forum takes places in Switzerland from January 17 to January 21. It brings together political and business leaders from around the world and serves as a platform for shaping global and regional agenda.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!