Man Suspected of Links to Daesh Arrested in Yemen

DUBAI (Sputnik) — According to The National media outlet, Ali Sael was detained on Tuesday after several days of surveillance by local police and the Arab coalition forces.

Abdurrahman Naqeeb, an Aden police spokesman, said that the detainee was "one of the leading figures" in Daesh, as quoted by the media outlet.

Sael is suspected of recruiting suicide bombers for Daesh through radical sermons in social networks, the publication reads. The recruiter has trained at least 20 suicide bombers currently residing in Aden, a source in the counterterrorism forces said.

Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, is notorious for its human rights atrocities and major terrorist attacks, as well as for recruiting people from all over the world via social networks through which it spreads its radical ideology and urges young people to join the group.

