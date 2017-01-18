Ceasefire in Syria Holding Despite Jabhat Fatah al Sham Provocations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ceasefire regime in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey, came into force on December 30.

"The joint Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce monitors ceasefire round-the clock. Despite frequent provocations by Nusra Front [Jabhat Fatah al Sham] terrorists against the government forces and armed opposition, the ceasefire regime is holding, in general," Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said at a news briefing in Moscow.