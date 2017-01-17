Bahrain Voices Protest Over Iraqi Critical Remarks About Executions of Shias

MANAMA (Sputnik) – Bahraini Foreign Minister’s Undersecretary for Regional and Gulf Cooperation Council Affairs Waheed Mubarak Sayyar said that Bahrain condemned and categorically rejected the statements of Maliki and spokesperson of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the Bahrain News Agency reported.

He pointed out that Bahrain fully rejected any kind of interference in its internal affairs, which is a violation of the charters of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

Sayyar added that such statements hampered efforts aimed at improving bilateral relations.

The convicted men in Bahrain were killed by a firing squad, a week after the court upheld their death sentences over 2014 bomb attack.

On March 3, 2014, a car exploded in the suburbs of the country's capital of Manama, killing two policemen and an UAE law enforcement officer.

