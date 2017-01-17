Turkish Authorities Arrest Istanbul Club Attack Suspect - Reports

A Reina club attack suspect, who killed 39 people, have been caught by security forces in Istanbul district of Esenyurt late Monday, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The suspect is being transported to the Istanbul Police Headquarters, the report added.

BREAKING — Reina nightclub attacker Abdulgadir Masharipov now being transferred to Istanbul Police Headquartershttps://t.co/zXPjkeOQki pic.twitter.com/Lig3746aNO — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) 16 января 2017 г.

​The nightclub located in Istanbul's Besiktas district was attacked during New Year’s celebrations by an armed man, who was reportedly talking in Arabic.

The attacker is said to have opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle in a crowded club at around 1:45 a.m. As a result of shooting, 39 people were killed and 70 others injured.

