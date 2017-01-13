Register
19:26 GMT +313 January 2017
    Smoke rise from shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria

    Syrian Army, Opposition Militants Agree on Truce in Barada Valley Near Damascus

    © AP Photo/ Step News Agency
    Middle East
    The government troops and armed opposition concluded a truce in Barada Valley near the Syrian capital.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian army and militants of the armed opposition have agreed on a truce in Barada Valley, the agreement was reached without the UN participation, Syrian state media reported.

    "The agreement will cover 10 villages and was signed with 1,200 people [militants]. The situation was settled by the Syrian government and interested sides without UN interference or presence," the Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported.

    In late December, terrorists blew up a water pipeline in the Wadi Barada area, which was used to supply the Syrian capital with drinking water. Al-Nusra Front militants also seized the Ain al-Fija water pumping station. On Wednesday, January 11, the Damascus province governor said agreements had been reached with militants for engineers to access the Ain al-Fija facilities and on repair of the water pipeline in Barada Valley. A few hours later, militants denied that any deals had been reached with the Syrian leadership.

    A United Nations (UN) arms expert collects samples, as he inspect the site where rockets had fallen in Damascus' eastern Ghouta suburb during an investigation into a suspected chemical weapons strike near the capital (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ammar al-Arbini
    Terrorists Use Mustard Gas, Sarin in Syria, Iraq - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Al-Ikhbariya reported Friday citing the Damascus governor that engineers had been allowed to enter the facilities in Ain al-Fija, and water supply would be restored in full soon.

    A source told Sputnik Thursday that the Syrian army would continue the military operation in Barada Valley until militants started honoring the reached agreements.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

