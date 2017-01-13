Total of 1,115 Settlements Have Joined Syrian Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,115, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of fourteen settlements in Hama province, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,115," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.

Russia Registers Three Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered three violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, and Turkish representatives registered 12 violations of the truce, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 violations over the past day: two in Hama and one in Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 12 violations: eight in Damascus, two in Aleppo, one in Homs and one in Daraa provinces," the center said in a statement.

According to the statement, it was established that in four cases, fire was delivered on Nusra Front terrorists, while the Russian side did not confirm eight violations.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.