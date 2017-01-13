Syrian Opposition Says Ceasefire Implementation Key Issue at Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Reaching and implementing a ceasefire in war-torn Syria should be the main focus at upcoming crisis settlement talks in Astana, Syrian opposition delegation leader and former army general Mustafa Sheikh said Friday.

"If our participation will be of use in Astana, then we will participate. The main thing is for ceasefire to be implemented," Sheikh told reporters.

Sheikh, the former head of the Free Syrian Army military council, said it would be a "major achievement" if the Astana talks would lead to a nationwide ceasefire.

"There will be military personnel at the meeting, let the military make an agreement. But I am not excluding a possibility of contact with the representatives of Damascus in Astana," Sheikh told reporters.

