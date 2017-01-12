Register
19:12 GMT +3
12 January 2017
    In this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016 file photo, a soldier from the 1st Battalion of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces listens to an address by his commander after a training exercise to prepare for the operation to re-take Mosul from Islamic State militants, in Baghdad, Iraq

    NATO Begins In-Country Training of Iraqi Officers to Help Anti-Daesh Fight

    Middle East
    Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, said that NATO provides AWACS surveillance planes to Iraqi army and started to train Iraqi officers in Jordan.

    Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq (File)
    Iraqi Army, US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Eliminate 45 Daesh Terrorists Near Mosul
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — NATO has begun to give in-country training to Iraqi officers, which it earlier did in Jordan, along with providing AWACS planes to support the fight against Islamic State, also known as Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, said Thursday.

    "NATO supports and participates in the counter-ISIL [one of the acronyms for Daesh] coalition. We provide AWACS surveillance planes, we have started to train Iraqi officers, first in Jordan, and now we also train them in Iraq," Stoltenberg said at a press conference he held with Bill English, the prime minister of New Zealand.

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg listens to questions from journalists during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015.
    NATO to Have Presence in Iraq for In-Country Training in Jan. 2017
    In October, NATO announced its intention to provide a special training to the Iraqi officers at the request of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi.

    Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led international coalition, are currently leading an offensive to liberate Iraqi city of Mosul from the Daesh. The US Department of Defense said earlier in the day that 70 to 80 percent of the city's eastern districts had been freed.

    Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) is NATO’s first integrated, multinational flying unit, providing rapid deployment, airborne surveillance and communication for NATO operations.

      jas
      Why do I keep reading about actions that should have occurred 5-6 or more years ago? It's clear that the US government is keeping Iraq and Syria weak so ISIL has more strength.
