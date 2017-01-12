NATO Begins In-Country Training of Iraqi Officers to Help Anti-Daesh Fight

"NATO supports and participates in the counter-ISIL [one of the acronyms for Daesh] coalition. We provide AWACS surveillance planes, we have started to train Iraqi officers, first in Jordan, and now we also train them in Iraq," Stoltenberg said at a press conference he held with Bill English, the prime minister of New Zealand.
Iraqi forces, backed by the US-led international coalition, are currently leading an offensive to liberate Iraqi city of Mosul from the Daesh. The US Department of Defense said earlier in the day that 70 to 80 percent of the city's eastern districts had been freed.
Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) is NATO’s first integrated, multinational flying unit, providing rapid deployment, airborne surveillance and communication for NATO operations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Why do I keep reading about actions that should have occurred 5-6 or more years ago? It's clear that the US government is keeping Iraq and Syria weak so ISIL has more strength.
jas