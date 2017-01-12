Early Parliamentary Election in Turkey May Take Place in 2017 - AKP Lawmaker

The corresponding draft bill was submitted by the AKP in December.
"If the parliament fails to adopt the constitutional amendments, it will be necessary for Turkey to hold early election in spring or in autumn, though, nobody wants them to be held," Sentop, who is also heading the constitution commission of the parliament, told the Anadolu news agency in an interview.
Earlier in January, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the referendum could take place in early April if the bill passes.
The controversial bill seeks to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers in a move described as a power-grab by the opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)