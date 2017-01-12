Register
16:31 GMT +312 January 2017
    Turkish lawmakers cast their votes during a debate for a proposal for change in the constitution on January 10, 2017 at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. Turkey's parliament on January 9, 2017 began debating a controversial new draft constitution aimed at expanding the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan

    Early Parliamentary Election in Turkey May Take Place in 2017 - AKP Lawmaker

    Mustafa Sentop, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said that if the parliament fails to adopt the constitutional amendments, it will be necessary for Turkey to hold early election in spring or in autumn.

    General Secretary of Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Abdulhamit Gul (R) and Turkish Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) deputy of Afyonkarahisar Mehmet Parsak (L) address a press conference at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in Ankara on December 10, 2016, after a constitutional amendment bill was submitted to Turkish parliament
    Turkey's Ruling AKP Submits Constitutional Amendments to Parliament
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey may hold early parliamentary election this year, if the Grand National Assembly fails to adopt the constitutional amendments to switch to a presidential system of governance, Mustafa Sentop, a member of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said Thursday.

    The corresponding draft bill was submitted by the AKP in December.

    "If the parliament fails to adopt the constitutional amendments, it will be necessary for Turkey to hold early election in spring or in autumn, though, nobody wants them to be held," Sentop, who is also heading the constitution commission of the parliament, told the Anadolu news agency in an interview.

    Turkish soldier handles a national flag at the monument of Sukru Pasa, a national hero who defended Edirne region during the Balkan War in 1913, in Edirne, western Turkey (File)
    Turkey Likely to Hold Referendum on New Constitution Next Spring - Minister
    The draft bill will need the approval of at least 330 members of parliament before it can be put to the popular vote in a national referendum. The AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporting the amendment currently have 355 seats in the parliament.

    Earlier in January, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the referendum could take place in early April if the bill passes.

    The controversial bill seeks to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers in a move described as a power-grab by the opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party.

