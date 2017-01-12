Armed Groups Blocking Evacuations From Besieged Areas in Idlib - UN Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Armed Syrian opposition is preventing evacuations from the besieged areas of Fua and Kefraya in the Idlib province by blocking 23 buses, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday.

"There is an issue which is quite unusual, 23 drivers and buses are being held inside, unable to get out from there by the armed opposition," de Mistura told a briefing.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!