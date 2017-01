MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the SANA news agency, among the chemicals found in the storage there were sulfur and chlorine and other poisonous substances, which were used by terrorists to manufacture explosives.

Aleppo was a major battleground in Syria between the government forces and militants for months. In November, Russia’s Defense Ministry found out that militants used poisonous chlorine and white phosphorus to create chemical weapons, the use of which is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention.

On December 22, the Syrian army said it had taken Aleppo under the full control, bringing back peace and security to the embattled city.