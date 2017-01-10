US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Damage 18 Daesh Supply Routes Near Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four additional airstrikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Huwayjah and Tal Afar engaged a Daesh tactical unit and destroyed buildings and four drone construction facilities.

"Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged four ISIL [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, seven ISIL-held buildings, four VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices], a VBIED facility, two weapons caches, three tactical vehicles, a tunnel entrance, and a mortar; damaged 18 supply routes; and suppressed two mortar teams and an ISIL tactical unit," the release stated on Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban Iraqi Army, US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Eliminate 45 Daesh Terrorists Near Mosul

The coalition carried out 15 airstrikes in Syria, including 12 near Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa that destroyed seven fighting positions, an IED [improvised explosive device] and a VBIED and damaged four supply routes.

One airstrike each near Ayn Isa, Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra destroyed a tactical vehicle, VBIED, oil pump jack and weapons caches.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.