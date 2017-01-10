Register
17:10 GMT +3
10 January 2017
    Smoke rises from clashes with Islamic State militants, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016

    US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Damage 18 Daesh Supply Routes Near Mosul

    © REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (151)
    0 7402

    The US-led coalition carried out 26 airstrikes in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including seven near the Iraqi city of Mosul that destroyed numerous Daesh supply routes, the Operation Inherent Resolve joint task force said in a press release.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four additional airstrikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Huwayjah and Tal Afar engaged a Daesh tactical unit and destroyed buildings and four drone construction facilities.

    "Near Mosul, seven strikes engaged four ISIL [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed a fighting position, a heavy machine gun, seven ISIL-held buildings, four VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices], a VBIED facility, two weapons caches, three tactical vehicles, a tunnel entrance, and a mortar; damaged 18 supply routes; and suppressed two mortar teams and an ISIL tactical unit," the release stated on Tuesday.

    Iraqi Army soldiers celebrate as they hold a flag of the Islamic State group they captured during a military operation to regain control of a village outside Mosul, Iraq (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hadi Mizban
    Iraqi Army, US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Eliminate 45 Daesh Terrorists Near Mosul
    The coalition carried out 15 airstrikes in Syria, including 12 near Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa that destroyed seven fighting positions, an IED [improvised explosive device] and a VBIED and damaged four supply routes.

    One airstrike each near Ayn Isa, Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra destroyed a tactical vehicle, VBIED, oil pump jack and weapons caches.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

    Tags:
    US-led coalition, Daesh, Mosul, Iraq
