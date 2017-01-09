Putin Expresses Condolences to Sisi After Terror Attack in Egypt

© AP Photo/ Six Police Officers Killed in Attack on Checkpoint in Egypt

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Putin said that "what happened reaffirms the need to consolidate the world community's efforts to counter international terrorism."

The Russian leader also confirmed Moscow's readiness to further intensify cooperation with Egyptian partners in the fight against the global threat.

"Russian President Putin expressed his condolences to President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sisi in connection with the deaths of Egyptian police officers and servicemen as a result of a terrorist attack in the city of Arish," the statement said.

Sky News Arabia cited a law enforcement source as saying the death toll in an attack on a police checkpoint in Arish in northern Sinai had risen to nine. According to the television channel, at first a suicide bomber driving a vehicle packed with explosives attacked the checkpoint, and then his accomplices opened fire from grenade launchers. Ten people, including four civilians, were injured, the source said.