Egypt Aviation Ministry Confirms Russian Air Safety Delegation Visit Next Week

"We agreed with the Russian delegation about a visit next week, but its date is not precisely defined," ministry deputy spokesman Riham Hilo said.
Russian experts inspected security measures at Cairo International Airport's second terminal in a three-day visit late last month, and are drafting a security report, the Russian Transport Ministry said earlier in the day.
Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after a St. Petersburg-bound Airbus A321 crashed in the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.
