Egypt Aviation Ministry Confirms Russian Air Safety Delegation Visit Next Week

© AP Photo/ Thomas Hartwell Russian Experts Draft Egypt Air Safety Report After Cairo Inspections - Transport Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The ministry's confirmation comes after a Cairo International Airport source told Egypt's Al-Wafd daily that the Russian delegation was expected sometime between January 18-20.

"We agreed with the Russian delegation about a visit next week, but its date is not precisely defined," ministry deputy spokesman Riham Hilo said.

Russian experts inspected security measures at Cairo International Airport's second terminal in a three-day visit late last month, and are drafting a security report, the Russian Transport Ministry said earlier in the day.

Russia suspended flights to and from Egypt after a St. Petersburg-bound Airbus A321 crashed in the Sinai Peninsula soon after taking off from Sharm El-Sheikh on October 31, 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.