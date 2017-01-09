Turkish Police Dispersing Protests Against Constitutional Changes in Ankara

Police have secured streets leading up to the parliament building and are dispersing groups of protesters attempting to approach the parliament, the Haberturk TV channel reported.
The draft bill will need the approval of at least 330 members of parliament before it can be put to the popular vote in a national referendum. The AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) supporting the amendment currently have 355 seats in the parliament.
Turkish police are forcibly dispersing a protest against the presidential reform, in front of the Parliament in Ankara #Turkey pic.twitter.com/hfMTeCN1Mo— Michael Horowitz (@michaelh992) 9 января 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the referendum could take place in early April if the bill passes.
The controversial bill seeks to give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping powers in a move described as a power-grab by the opposition Republican People's Party and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party.
Turkey's first constitution was adopted in 1921 under the influence of the first president of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who abolished the Sultanate and adopted principles of secularization and modernization. The constitution was modified in 1924, and later in 1961, before the current constitution was adopted in 1982.
In its founding principles, the 1982 constitution asserts that Turkey is a secular, democratic republic. The constitution’s Article 4 bans any modifications to these founding principles.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete First you have a Constitutional argument about the President's lifetime role in Parliament. Then you let that leak out into the streets to test the reaction. Too strong? Well, then have a diversion, such as a faux coup. Arrest EVERYONE! Throw in some propaganda with the interrogation, Bring main subject up again, through the state media. Test for reaction and then simmer by drawing the national attention away by means of the hot spots next door. Then bring up subject again and test for reaction. Too ho? Keep heat up by arresting all of the law enforcement because of, you know, that coup thing. Now make it clear that nothing will stand in the way of a constitutional change for lifetime presidency. Bring on the riots. Oops! All the cops are in jail...! Just let things boil until they get it out of their system, and get what you want.
marcanhalt