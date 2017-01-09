Iraqi Forces Reach Tigris River in Mosul as Anti-Daesh Operation Continues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Al-Sumaria TV channel, Iraqi forces fought their way to the eastern bank of the Tigris on Sunday

In late November 2016, the US-led coalition destroyed the last of five bridges over the Tigris river, which linked the eastern and western parts of Iraq's Mosul city, which has served as a terrorist stronghold for over two years now.

The operation to liberate Mosul, in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh, from Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remained under militant control.

The operation began with 4,000 Peshmerga fighters and 30,000 Iraqi soldiers backed by the US-led coalition.

