© AFP 2016/ Abd Doumany Russia Registers 10 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A nationwide ceasefire between the Syrian government and opposition factions took effect at midnight on December 30. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 cases in the provinces of Latakia (3), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1)," the center said in a daily bulletin published on the Defense Ministry website.

Meanwhile, Turkish officials have recorded 18 cases: four violations in Damascus, four in Hama, four in Idlib, three in Aleppo, three in Homs and one in Daraa provinces, the statement added.