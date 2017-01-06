French Lawmaker Says Aleppo Shrouded in Misinformation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A lot of false information about the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo exists, so French National Assembly members, who have traveled to Syria, want to learn directly from Aleppo residents what happened in the city, Thierry Mariani, a member of The Republicans (LR) party, told Sputnik on Friday.

"I think there is a lot of false information regarding Aleppo. Now that Aleppo is liberated, we want to learn directly from the city residents what has happened here in the last few months," Mariani said.

Mariani added that he and his colleagues wanted to understand the best way to rebuild Aleppo so that the members of all of the city's communities could live peacefully together.

The French lawmakers are planning to spend the Orthodox Christmas weekend with Syrian Christians in Aleppo.

Meetings with Syria's President Bashar Assad and Foreign Minister Walid Muallem are also on the agenda.