Ten Armed Group Leaders Join Syrian Ceasefire, Total at 104 Groups

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of 10 more armed formations in Syria have joined the Russian-Turkish brokered ceasefire, bringing the total to 104, the Russian reconciliation center said Friday.
"Leaders of 10 armed groups in the province of Hama signed application forms to join the cessation of hostilities," the center said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.
The number of armed groups that joined the cessation of hostilities in Syria has thus increased to 104.
