Russian Military Brings Almost 9 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria's Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia delivered around 8.5 tonnes of relief aid to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and the western Latakia province in the past 24 hours, its Defense Ministry said Thursday.
"Within last 24 hours, four humanitarian events have been held, in course of which citizens have received humanitarian aid," Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.
Syrian government troops declared on December 22, 2016 they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in the bombed-out city and took full control of it after years of fierce fighting.
