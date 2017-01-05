Russian Military Brings Almost 9 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria's Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia delivered around 8.5 tonnes of relief aid to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo and the western Latakia province in the past 24 hours, its Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within last 24 hours, four humanitarian events have been held, in course of which citizens have received humanitarian aid," Russia’s Syrian reconciliation center said in a daily bulletin.

In Latakia, presents for children were delivered to a school and a nursery in the Ruaimia area. In Aleppo, some 5.5 metric tons of aid was brought to a shelter in the Sheikh Maqsood area, around 2 metric tons was delivered to the city’s Benezid area as well as a ton to the Ansari and Art-al-Sabag areas.

Syrian government troops declared on December 22, 2016 they had suppressed the last pockets of resistance in the bombed-out city and took full control of it after years of fierce fighting.