Houthi Forces Send Ballistic Missile at Government Camp in Yemen

SANA'A (Sputnik) — The Houthi movement sent a mid-range ballistic missile at the camp of government supporters, a military source told Sputnik Wednesday.

"The Houthi movement and the army helping them have launched a medium range ballistic missile [aiming] at the camp near Bab-el-Mandeb in Taizze governorate," the source said, without clarifying if there were any casualties.

According to the source, the Houthi forces have sent reinforcements to the governorate and are getting ready to capture the Red Sea shore in that region.

© AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed Yemen Ceasefire Deal Ends as Houthis Fail to Commit - Saudi-Led Coalition

Yemen has been engulfed in a violent conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request. Peace talks failed in August after the Houthis refused to support a roadmap proposed by the UN special envoy that involves the rebels laying down arms and the setting up of a unity government.