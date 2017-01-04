Israeli Court Convicts Soldier of Manslaughter for Shooting Palestinian

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Israeli military court convicted on Wednesday a soldier of manslaughter after a months-long inquiry into the shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in Hebron, local media reported.
Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) army medic Elor Azaria was filmed shooting the wounded man in the head while he was lying on the ground after he stabbed an IDF soldier.
It took the judge three hours to read the verdict, describing the details of events and evidence by other paramedics who cited Azaria as saying moments before the shooting the attacker deserved to die. The sentencing is expected at a later date.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete "Manslaughter:The unjustifiable, inexcusable, and intentional killing of a human being without deliberation, premeditation, and malice. The unlawful killing of a human being without any deliberation, which may be involuntary, in the commission of a lawful act without due caution and circumspection."
marcanhalt
The difference between this and murder? Malice: The intentional commission of a wrongful act, absent justification, with the intent to cause harm to others; conscious violation of the law that injures another individual; a mental state indicating a disposition in disregard of social duty and a tendency toward malfeasance.
We know that there was no such thing as "malice" present as the doctor had the patient on the ground, in a subjective position. The doctor did not have to think whether he hated this person of Palestinian origin or not, only that he needed to be shot in the head to alleviate his pain.
Remarkable defense! Remarkable ruling!