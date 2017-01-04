Register
    Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, who is charged with manslaughter by the Israeli military, sits to hear his verdict in a military court in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 4, 2017

    Israeli Court Convicts Soldier of Manslaughter for Shooting Palestinian

    Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) army medic Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter after a months-long inquiry into the shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in Hebron, according to local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Israeli military court convicted on Wednesday a soldier of manslaughter after a months-long inquiry into the shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in Hebron, local media reported.

    Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) army medic Elor Azaria was filmed shooting the wounded man in the head while he was lying on the ground after he stabbed an IDF soldier.

    US Secretary of State John Kerry talks to the media at the State Department in Washington on December 16, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ YURI GRIPAS
    Kerry 'Failed to Bring' Israelis, Palestinians to Negotiating Table
    Judge Maya Heller concluded Azaria’s testimony was "unreliable" as he claimed to have shot the assailant in self-defense 15 minutes after he was mortally wounded, according to the Times of Israel.

    It took the judge three hours to read the verdict, describing the details of events and evidence by other paramedics who cited Azaria as saying moments before the shooting the attacker deserved to die. The sentencing is expected at a later date.

      marcanhalt
      "Manslaughter:The unjustifiable, inexcusable, and intentional killing of a human being without deliberation, premeditation, and malice. The unlawful killing of a human being without any deliberation, which may be involuntary, in the commission of a lawful act without due caution and circumspection."

      The difference between this and murder? Malice: The intentional commission of a wrongful act, absent justification, with the intent to cause harm to others; conscious violation of the law that injures another individual; a mental state indicating a disposition in disregard of social duty and a tendency toward malfeasance.

      We know that there was no such thing as "malice" present as the doctor had the patient on the ground, in a subjective position. The doctor did not have to think whether he hated this person of Palestinian origin or not, only that he needed to be shot in the head to alleviate his pain.

      Remarkable defense! Remarkable ruling!
