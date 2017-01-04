Israeli Court Convicts Soldier of Manslaughter for Shooting Palestinian

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An Israeli military court convicted on Wednesday a soldier of manslaughter after a months-long inquiry into the shooting of an incapacitated Palestinian attacker in Hebron, local media reported.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) army medic Elor Azaria was filmed shooting the wounded man in the head while he was lying on the ground after he stabbed an IDF soldier.

Judge Maya Heller concluded Azaria’s testimony was "unreliable" as he claimed to have shot the assailant in self-defense 15 minutes after he was mortally wounded, according to the Times of Israel.

It took the judge three hours to read the verdict, describing the details of events and evidence by other paramedics who cited Azaria as saying moments before the shooting the attacker deserved to die. The sentencing is expected at a later date.