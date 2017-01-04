Register
12:32 GMT +304 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A rebel fighter carries his weapon inside a damaged building on the forth day of the truce, on al-Rayhan village front near the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 2, 2017

    Uninvited Saudis, Qatar Behind Syrian Rebel Groups Boycotting Peace Talks

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    682590

    Commenting on reports that several Syrian opposition groups have threatened to boycott the upcoming political settlement talks in Kazakhstan due to claimed ceasefire violations, Middle East expert Danny Makki explained to Sputnik that those rebels are backed by Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which have been sidelined from the Turkish-Russian agreement.

    A Syrian national flag flutters near a general view of eastern Aleppo after Syrian government soldiers took control of al-Sakhour neigborhood in Aleppo, Syria in this handout picture provided by SANA on November 28, 2016.
    © REUTERS/
    Why Saudi Arabia and Qatar are not Part of Syrian Ceasefire Deal
    Several Syrian opposition groups have signed a statement declaring boycott of the upcoming political settlement talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, citing alleged ceasefire violations.

    Their statement was widely reported by the western mainstream media on Tuesday, elaborating that 10 rebel factions said they were suspending discussions regarding the Astana conference or the cease-fire “until it is fully implemented.”

    The groups cited alleged “major and frequent violations” in the rebel-held areas of Wadi Barada and Eastern Ghouta outside the Syrian capital Damascus.

    Radio Sputnik discussed the issue with London-based media analyst and researcher, specializing in the Middle East security, Danny Makki.

    First of all, he said, it goes against the UN resolution which was unanimously voted on by all of the countries just on Saturday.

    On December 31, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017.

    A day earlier, on Friday, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal which paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

    This frame grab from video provided By Step News Agency, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rise from the alleged government forces shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Step News Agency
    This frame grab from video provided By Step News Agency, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rise from the alleged government forces shelling on Wadi Barada, northwest of Damascus, Syria

    Danny Makki also noted that initially, Wadi Barada was not part to the ceasefire agreement, it was not considered as an area to the ceasefire. Hence for those rebel groups to say that it was a violation of a ceasefire by the government is incorrect.

    Most of the rebel groups who have issued the statement are on the side of jihadists, he added.

    "Conspicuously, there are some problems from backers such as Qatar or Saudi Arabia who have been sidelined from the Turkish-Russian agreement and perhaps are seeking some sort of revenge by pressuring these groups to pull out of this agreement," he explained.

    Syrian Army Finds Stockpile of Weapons in Aleppo
    © Photo: tasnimnews.com
    Several Syrian Rebel Groups Boycott Astana Talks Citing Ceasefire Breach - Reports
    In addition to this, he said, the statement is aimed to derail the process which was started by one of the opposition significant backers, Turkey.

    "It remains to be seen what Turkey makes out of all of this because this have been seen as a diplomatic victory for the Turks in some sense," he told Sputnik.

    The initial agreement was signed by about 8 major groups and these major groups represent around over 20 or 30 different small groups, the expert said. All in all, there are hundreds of different rebel groups in Syria, at least two thirds of them were signed up to this agreement, totaling to 60,000 fighters.

    The groups which have recently stated that they would not continue the process constitute around 20 or 30,000 soldiers on the ground, he explained.  Most of these groups are funded either by Saudi Arabia or have Gulf sponsorship in terms of finance and support. The Turkish-backed groups have not pulled out of the agreement, all of the Turkish groups stayed in.

    Syrian Abu Khaled looks at the rubble of his destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, on December 30, 2016, on the first day of a nationwide truce
    © AFP 2016/ Abd Doumany
    Syrian Opposition Member to Sputnik: We Don't Want Syria's Breakdown
    "You have so many warring groups and so many different backers that it is almost impossible to get all of them to agree on one thing at one particular moment of time," Danny Makki noted.

    Most of the groups around Damascus, who have rejected the ceasefire, are the groups which consider themselves on the threat by recent Syrian army offensive around Wadi Barada. But Wadi Barada was never part of the ceasefire plan, he reiterated. It is Gulf States' attempt to undermine Russian and Turkish agreement, he noted.

    He further elaborated that these groups are relatively influential. They are mainly located in Damascus and around however they already have a huge presence in the north.

    Even though, they haven't posed a very significant threat to the overall ceasefire plan because the plan has been supported by Turkey's reputation.

    "You've got to remember that many of the groups and movements who have signed up to this agreement are currently fighting with the Turks around the city of Al-Bab against ISIS (Daesh)," he said.

    "Turks have essentially put their necks out on the line and attempted to say to the Gulf countries: you've been supporting the opposition for huge amount of time but because we have a border with Syria, because we have better and closer credibility among the Syrian rebels, we can force them into a ceasefire," he suggested.

    Turkish police stand guard outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Huseyin Aldemir
    Terrorists Target Turkey as Ankara Joins Moscow in Syria Talks Without US
    "You can clearly see a fact that Saudi Arabia is not even involved in this peace agreement which would create a problem to most of the jihadist groups being funded by Saudi Arabia," he said.

    'It just shows how significantly Russia has changed the dynamics of the Syrian crisis'

    The expert also noted that the current developments in Syria only prove how significant Russian presence in the region has been and how significantly it has changed the internal dynamics of the Syrian crisis.

    "Who would have thought in 2015 when the government was facing almost breaking point that the Russians would be celebrating at least a moral victory in an international struggle against the US in Aleppo after signing a peace agreement for the rebels with Turkey, one of the main countries and backers of the opposition," he finally stated.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkish PM Blasts Obama Administration for Arming Kurdish Militia in Syria
    Turkish Troops Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 150 Targets in Northern Syria
    Russian Military Registers 34 Attacks by Militants in Syria Over Past 24 Hours
    Tags:
    Syrian ceasefire, rebels, Syrian conflict, boycott, Danny Makki, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      michael
      not really a surprise then...
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      Saudi will automatically attempt to disrupt because its a Russia,Iran Turkey show and they must rain on the parade to please Obama.
      Secondly the rebels poisoned and cut off the water supply the latest terrorist strategy to attempt to force there way into a pseudo leadership role on Saudi/Qatar's behalf.

      Claiming these terrorists have any legitimacy is just shear western propaganda with not a peep from western media and the UN on terrorists cutting off water and gas to major cities in winter putting civilian life's at risk to force there inclusions to share the bounty.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      SAA now realises this was plan C as they occupied areas that controlled the flow of water and gas to major cities and they expect the SAA to just let that happen? and so does western media including the UN who should be frantically urging sponsors to back off and restore utilities.
    • Reply
      Zoanthropy
      OBAMA the largest presidential Arms Dealer in US history,
      By the time Obama leaves the Oval Office, he would've over seen the sales of more military weaponry than any other US President.
      Since 2009 he has approved the sale of more than,
      $200 Billion worth of American-Made Arms to countries around the world.
      $60 Billion more than during the two terms of George W. Bush.
      Obama's export of weapons and incitement of Wars, is the true legacy of the Obama years.
      "Totally Disgraceful".
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Winter Wonders of Crimea
    Pornography Victims in Utah May Soon Be Able to Sue for Damages.
    Utah Porn Prohibition?
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok