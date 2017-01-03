Turkey Dismisses 22 Academics From University Named After Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities have dismissed 22 academics from the university named after the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is located in the northeastern city of Rize, because of their alleged links to the July thwarted coup, local media reported Tuesday.
A group of more than twenty academics was dismissed from the medical faculty of the educational institution because of their alleged ties to the movement of opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen supporters, the Turkish Minute news portal reported.
Thousands of military officers, high-ranking civil servants, judges and teachers suspected of being Gulen supporters have been detained or sacked in Turkey after the failed coup attempt.
