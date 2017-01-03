Register
    A demostrator holds a placard of Reporters Without Borders Turkey representative Erol Onderoglu, journalist Ahmet Nesin and rights activist and academic Sebnem Korur Fincanci during a demostration in front of the Metris prison on June 24, 2016 in Istanbul

    Turkey Dismisses 22 Academics From University Named After Erdogan

    © AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE
    Middle East
    A group of more than twenty academics was dismissed from the university named after the Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan because of their alleged ties to the movement of opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen supporters,according to local media.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish authorities have dismissed 22 academics from the university named after the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is located in the northeastern city of Rize, because of their alleged links to the July thwarted coup, local media reported Tuesday.

    A group of more than twenty academics was dismissed from the medical faculty of the educational institution because of their alleged ties to the movement of opposition Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen supporters, the Turkish Minute news portal reported.

    Two of the eight Turkish soldiers, who fled to Greece in a helicopter and requested political asylum after a failed military coup against the government, are escorted by special police forces after the postponement of their interviews for asylum request at the Asylum Service in Athens, Greece, July 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis /File Photo
    Greece to Decide on Turkish Officers' Extradition Over Coup Links in Mid-January
    On July 15, a coup attempt took place in Turkey suppressed by the following morning. Approximately 26,000 people have been arrested since the attempted overthrow of the Turkish government that led to over 260 deaths. Officials alleged that Gulen, who Ankara believes is seeking to overthrow the current government, was linked to the coup.

    Thousands of military officers, high-ranking civil servants, judges and teachers suspected of being Gulen supporters have been detained or sacked in Turkey after the failed coup attempt.

