Turkish Troops Kill 18 Daesh Militants, Destroy 150 Targets in Northern Syria

Russia, Turkey Reportedly Strike Daesh Positions in Northern Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Turkish Armed Forces eliminated 18 Daesh jihadist group militants and destroyed 150 targets as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria in coordination with Russian aircraft, the Turkish General Staff said Tuesday.

"Yesterday 18 Daesh terrorists were killed and 150 targets destroyed," the General Staff said as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Turkish troops eliminated 22 Daesh fighters and 111 targets in Syria as the part of the offensive to liberate the Daesh-held city of al-Bab.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of the Daesh group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

