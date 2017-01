© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Daesh Claims Responsibility for Police Station Attack in Iraqi Samarra - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yildirim will visit Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday and Friday respectively, Anadolu news agency reported Monday.

Turkey sent troops across the border with Iraq in late 2015 allegedly to train Sunni fighters at a base near the Iraqi town of Bashiqa held by Daesh militants. Ankara's move has been repeatedly criticized by Baghdad.

Daesh, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, the United States and a number of other states worldwide, took over vast swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014.