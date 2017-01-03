Several Syrian Rebel Groups Boycott Peace Talks Citing Ceasefire Breach

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The rebel factions cited "large" ceasefire violations as cause for freezing of all peace efforts.
"The regime and its allies have continued firing and committed many and large violations. As these violations are continuing, the rebel factions announce… the freezing of all discussion linked to the Astana negotiations," the statement read as quoted by BBC.
The Syrian civil war, with government forces fighting various groups of militants, broke out in March 2011. According to the United Nations, about 300,000 Syrians were killed in the conflict. Russia started conducting aerial attacks against terrorists in September 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I said it about 10 hours ago,. Now believe me? U.S, Germany, U.K, France are there to spolil the peace deal. Specially, SOUR LAME DUCK envoy. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's to be expected. They are all terrorists, which is why Putin keeps forcing them to admit it publicly. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The real reason for their not showing up, is because they could not find a clean pair of socks between them. and all pedicurists were booked up between then and now. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete cast235, " U.S, Germany, U.K, France are there to spolil the peace deal. Specially, SOUR LAME DUCK envoy...McCain is behind it." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I only read the Middle East and Politic Articles to wind myself up. Whoever, Sputnik is purchasing their articles from, whatever the PR Management Agency, they are seriously rubbish. What exactly did this article say? Bearing in mind Russia has been invited by the elected Government of Syria and both are in Syria legally. The others are not. So if Al Qaeda aka ISIS or whatever they are called today, do not like the agreements (which they will not) and the SOHR and White Helmets back them, then what is new? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete cast235, Qatar to Europe Pipeline Deal, Then check who funds the White Helmets. The UK Foreign Office has paid $83 million out of $123 million, which does not include the non-disclosed nations.
They all talk about government violation and never once mention their violations and kill of civilians. They became so sinister when the Russian hospital was attacked!!
This is why peace deals NEVER WORK. Mc Cain is behind it.
They want negotiations where they WANT.. And they will sanction Kazakhstan, to prove they corrupt or something to derail all peace talks.
but to all this , Russia's response is to NE GO TI ATE.
They should had state that ANY breach , will be treated as hostile and they be declared TERRORISTS. And go end it the ONLY way it will end.
Hopefully, once ME SOUR LAME DUCK leaves, it will end. But beware.. Germany , U.K FRANCE wants Syria divide and a puppet running it. A LA UKRAINE.
Why?
Russia never went removed the NAZI'S.
Sorry, but who did you say was behind the 'spoiling?" And who is SLD? And why is McCain behind this if he were not invited? He would have no authority even under the outgoing President. I am confused!
