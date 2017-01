© REUTERS/ RONEN ZVULUN Israeli Police to Question Prime Minister on Graft Suspicions

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Netanyahu is to be questioned on suspicion of having accepted valuable gifts from businessmen, both Israeli and foreign.

Other media outlets said that some of the gifts were given to the members of the prime minister's family.

Last week, local media reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit approved a full criminal investigation against Netanyahu. The Israeli prime minister has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

On December 30, 2016, Netanyahu said the accusations were "baseless," adding that the investigation would "come to nothing."